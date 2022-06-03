Obituary for Kara D. Lysholm

Kara Denise Lysholm, "Toots", age 57, of Jordan, formerly of Shakopee, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Valleyview Assisted Living in Jordan.
Kara was born on July 7, 1964, in Montevideo, the daughter of Duane and Nancy (Henjum) Lysholm. She grew up as Daddy's Girl in Minneapolis, and after high school she earned her LPN and worked in medical claims.
Some of Kara's hobbies and interests included hot rod cars, riding her Harley, rock and roll music, shopping, sewing and scrapbooking. She was proudly known as Soccer Mom by Joy and Ashley's teammates. Kara also enjoyed everything to do with Christmas, and her two dogs, Sadie and Scooter. Most of all, Kara loved her family, and spoiling her grandkids.
Kara is survived by her daughters, Joy (Daniel) Schlink, and Ashley (Jeremy) Benz; parents, Duane and Nancy Lysholm; grandchildren, Maddison and Brody Schlink, and Parker and Hunter Benz; brother, Daniel (Katherine) Lysholm. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ilerd and Nina Henjum, and Fred and Alice Opemm.
Visitation is Friday, June 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private family services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m. Livestreaming of the service can be viewed on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN.
Memorials are preferred to family or Alzheimer's Association.
