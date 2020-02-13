Obituary for Karen D. Fietek

Karen Dawn Fietek, age 73, of Farmington, formerly of Prior Lake, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; son, Carl Fietek and his son, Brandon; son, Randy (Michelle) and their children Tori, Courtney, Tyler; son, Mathew (Stephanie) and their children, Alex and Claire; sister, Debbie (Glen) Woelfle; other relatives and friends.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Valentine and Merideth Black.
A prayer service will be held Saturday, February 22 at 11 a.m. preceded by a gathering from 9:30 to 11 a.m. all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Prior Lake. Private interment.