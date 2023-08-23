Obituary for Karen Kay Solis (Hoikka) (nee Stethem)

Karen Kay Solis (Hoikka) (nee Stethem) was known for her love of all things Sparkly, you could see it in the clothes that she wore, decorations in her home and the twinkle in her eyes. She left this life peacefully on May 17, 2023 with her four daughters at her side.
A Celebration of Karen’s Life will be held Saturday, September 2 at 11 a.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 Marschall Road, Shakopee, MN 55379). Interment will follow at Shakopee Catholic Cemetery 830 10th Ave W, Shakopee.
Survived by daughters, Lisa (Ryan) Pridgeon, Lori Neisen, Pam (Alan) Gradei, Paula (Ernie) Lausten; (Like a daughter) Mary Jo Emfield; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Stethem; sister, Linda Stethem and many nieces and nephews. By her second marriage, she leaves her stepchildren, Mary (Peter) Solis-Witham, John Lee (Lucy) Solis, III, Stephen Anthony (Cindy) Solis, Karen Dianne (Joseph R.) Solis-Pruett, Michelle Christine (John) Fuller, Elizabeth Ann (Mike) Staten. She is preceded in death by parents, Cecil and Alice Stethem; siblings, Mitchell Stethem, Jimmy Stethem, Madonna Remillard, Patricia McClain and Billy Stethem.
With Karen’s love of all things sparkly and her live large outlook we encourage you to wear anything bright and sparkly to help celebrate her. Will have some tiaras available but if you can bring your own that is encouraged.
