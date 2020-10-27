Obituary for Karen L. Campbell

Karen Lee (Ruggles) Campbell, age 69, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, with Father Bob White presiding. The visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home,
200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Bountiful Basket, Fishing with Friends or the Chaska Cubs. Memorials may be sent to Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska, and they will be forwarded on to the family. Due to Co-vid19 restrictions, masks are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced.
Karen was born April 30, 1951 in Missouri, to Daryl and Ruby (Rouse) Ruggles, one of eight children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Rockford, IL, and graduated from Pecatonica High School, Illinois, class of 1970. On July 12, 1986, Karen married John Campbell at St. Rita’s Catholic Church. Karen and John have been residents of Chaska since 1998. She had been employed at the Chaska Community Center, Chaska, for 19 years as a Guest Services Coordinator and an Active Older Adult Specialist. She was a very active member of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Bountiful Basket, Fishing with Friends and was on the board of directors for the Chaska Cubs baseball team. She loved photography, having over 100 photo albums. She was all about family, community, friends and was the consummate people person.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Billy Ruggles and sister, Carol Peterson.
Survivors include her loving husband, John; sons, Charles (Bonnie) Dittbenner of Pensacola, Fl, Michael Dittbenner (Nicholas Morrow) of Las Vegas, NV, John Campbell II of Phoenix, AZ, Luke M. Campbell of Chaska; two grandchildren, Chase and Emma Dittbenner; siblings, Jerry (Francesca) Ruggles of Mexico, Tommy (Georgia) Ruggles of Belvidere, IL, Jimmy Ruggles of Rockford, IL, Kay (Dave) Warren of Dubuque, IA, Shirley (Michael) Benham of Rockford, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.