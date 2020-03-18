Obituary for Karen L. Young

Karen Lorraine (Turner) Young, age 83, of Shakopee, formerly of Carver, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Gertrude’s Health Care Center, Shakopee.
Funeral Service was held on Sunday, March 15, 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service, all at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 Co. Rd. 40, Carver. The burial followed at the church cemetery.
Karen was born on March 5, 1937 in Minneapolis, to Otto and Corrine (Person) Turner, one of two daughters. She grew up on Lake Minnetonka, Tonka Bay and graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1955. On March 15, 1958 she married Ronald Young at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Excelsior, MN. They had three children. Karen and Ron had been residents of Carver since 1961. She was a daycare provider for many years and also volunteered her time at school, church and other care facilities. She had been a resident of St. Gertrude’s Care Center for the past 6 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ronald, son, Michael and sister, Carla May Turner.
Survivors include her children, Thomas (Barb) of New Prague, Lori Olson (Young) of Shakopee; grandson, Isaac Olson.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, MN.