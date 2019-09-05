Obituary for Karen (O'Laughlin) Lang

Karen (O'Laughlin) Lang, age 79, of Onamia, MN, formerly of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her bedside, at Sunrise of Golden Valley, in Golden Valley.
A Mass of Christian Burial is on Friday, September 6 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside, urn bearers will be Angel Malone, Maisy Malone and Denson Malone. Karen and her husband, Tony will be laid to rest at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, at 1:45 p.m.
On June 6, 1940, in Winona, Karen Ann was born to Francis Frank and Margaret (Kelberer) O'Laughlin. Karen was the second of 12 children, with siblings Tim, Sharon her twin, Suellen, Mary, Danny, Francine, Terry, Shaun, Sheila, Shelly and Colleen. The O'Laughlin family moved around a bit from Winona to Austin and later to South Minneapolis. Karen attended St. Thomas Catholic grade school and the first three years of high school at Holy Angels. Her family was once again on the move, this time to Ely Lake, in Eveleth, MN. In 1958, Karen graduated from Eveleth Senior High School.
While Karen was attending Holy Angels, there was a young man named Leonard Anton Tony Lang attending St. Thomas Military Academy. Their paths kept crossing and ten years later, Karen and Tony wed at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, in Hopkins. Karen and Tony spent the next 53 years having many great adventures. Karen had various jobs after high school, before spending decades, as an office manager and bookkeeper for Aero-Space Computer Supplies in Bloomington. Tony was employed as a Director of Pharmacy at Regions Hospital.
They enjoyed pheasant and duck hunting together, especially at the hunting shack in Glenwood, MN. Karen and Tony also spent countless hours trap shooting at the Minneapolis Gun Club and the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club. They loved to travel and enjoyed touring Europe, with many special memories of the places they visited. Karen and Tony relished socializing with friends and many times often found traveling with them on excursions.
They later bought a lake home on the shores of Lake Mille Lacs, in Onamia, MN. Here, Karen and Tony enjoyed lake life, especially fishing. They were fortunate enough to retire at the age of 55. In 1998, they retired and spent their summers at their lake home and winters at their home in Port Aransas, TX. While in Texas they enjoyed many escapades into Mexico.
They never had any children but always had two dogs. Throughout the years they had several chocolate labs, miniature poodles, and most recently miniature schnauzers with the last being Mitzi who will miss Karen dearly. In Karens free time, she was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing with girlfriends, volunteering for the Lions Club, and enjoyed going to the local casino now and then.
Her smart and sassy personality and big heart will now live on in the hearts of her twin sister, Sharon Montreuil; siblings, Suellen (Chris) Walls, Mary O'Laughlin, Francine (Don) Kosiak, Terry (Steve) Rozek, Shaun (Rosemary) O'Laughlin, Sheila (Mark) Schmollmeier, Colleen (Corky) Rinken; sister-in-law, Pat O'Laughlin; many, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There to welcome Karen home in heaven is her husband, Tony, their beloved Fur-Babies; parents, Frank and Margaret O'Laughlin; brothers, Tim O'Laughlin, Dan O'Laughlin and sister, Shelly O'Laughlin.
