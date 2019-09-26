Obituary for Karen S. Fahler

Karen Sue Fahler, age 71 of Shakopee passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Gertrude’s Health Center in Shakopee, surrounded by her family.
Karen was born April 9, 1948 in Mason City, IA, the daughter of Lawrence and Emma (Woods) Long. She met her husband, Richard Fahler, while he was working on her family farm, and they were married July 21, 1968 in Rockwell, IA. Karen initially worked as an insurance agent. However, her favorite job was being a stay at home mom for many years while raising her three boys, Randy, Steve and Jon. Karen was a den leader and got her boys involved in Scouts. She was very active in her church, and helped organize Meals on Wheels for almost 15 years. She later returned to work at Brad Billing’s State Farm Agency in Shakopee where she worked for 15 years before retiring.
Karen was an outdoor enthusiast and loved her trips to the Boundary Waters. She took her first trip to the area in 1987 and was hooked. She organized and guided 28 trips with groups of women over the years and loved sharing her passion for camping and canoeing with all of these special ladies.
Karen’s caring heart and generous smile will be missed by her husband, Richard; children, Randy (Jennifer), Steve (Robin) and Jon (Heidi); grandchildren, Amelia and Marshall, Landon and Ryann, Ben and Ellie; brother, Gary (Betty) Long; sisters/brother-in-law, Georgeann Jensen, Karen Sturtevant and Roger Fahler; as well as many other family members and friends. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Emma Long; brother, Arlyn Long.
Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. all at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 2488 E. Vierling Dr., Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755