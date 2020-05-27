Obituary for Kari Searcy

Kari Searcy, age 33, of Lakeville, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.
A private celebration of Kari’s life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
On July 7, 1986 in Minneapolis, parents Randy and Barb welcomed their daughter, Kari Jean Searcy, into the world. She was the second of two children, the little sister to Ryan.
Growing up in Lakeville, Kari was an active and independent child. She enjoyed playing sports, especially softball, and camping with her family. Together they took road trips throughout America, visiting Yellowstone and the Black Hills. Spending time with family was so important to Kari—she was close with her brother and her many cousins.
After graduating from Lakeville in 2004, Kari continued her education at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and later the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine. From a young age, Kari loved animals. She was driven and determined to fulfill her dream of becoming a veterinarian. After receiving her doctorate, Kari was fortunate to intern in Seattle, WA for a year where she primarily worked with horses.
Kari eventually returned to the Lakeville area. She worked at various veterinary clinics in the south metro. Most recently she was with River Valley Clinic in Prior Lake. While Kari worked with all animals, she had a special interest in horses. Outside of work, Kari often attended concerts with friends and spent time at her hobby farm.
Throughout life, Kari put her heart and soul into everything she did. She was selfless and cared deeply for others. Despite enduring cancer, Kari’s determined spirit never wavered.
She is missed by her parents, Randy and Barb Searcy; brother, Ryan Searcy; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving relatives and friends.
Kari is preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Lucille Searcy and Ross and Eleanor Hastings.
