Obituary for Karl F. Nyline

Longtime Chaska resident Karl Fredric Nyline, age 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 25, 2022 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Pastor Karl was born in Danbury CT on January 10, 1934, to Pastor Wilbert and Greta (Ekberg) Nyline. He grew up in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Karl graduated from North High School in Minneapolis MN in 1951. He graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island Illinois in 1955, and subsequently completed his graduate studies at North Park Seminary in Chicago Illinois in 1959. On June 20, 1959 Karl married the love of his life Signie (Gilberg) in the picturesque school chapel at their alma mater, North Park College.
As a newly ordained Minister, Karl served several churches in Minneapolis and St. Paul. In 1972 he answered the call to become the Senior Pastor at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church in Chaska, leading a growing congregation there until his retirement in 1998.
Karl thoroughly enjoyed serving his community and truly embodied the Rotary International motto of “ Service above Self”. He was an active Rotary member for over 30 years, serving in a variety of positions as a senior officer. Additionally, Karl was honored to serve the Carver Scott Humane Society, St. Francis Hospital Board of Directors, His House , Christmas in May, Prime Time, Loaves and Fishes, Westlandet Torske Klub, along with many other volunteer organizations. Karl enjoyed skiing and sailing with his friends and family. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Pastor Wilbert and Greta Nyline; brother-in-law, Greg Hastings and nephew, Paul Hastings.
He is survived by his wife, Signie; sister, Connie (Nyline) Hastings; daughters, Kari (Carl) Blomstrom and Maria (Carl) Asker, grandchildren, Lauren (Joseph) Kishawy, Henry Asker, Estelle Asker, Fredrik Asker and great grandson Oliver Kishawy.
The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff at All Saints Senior Living as well as the entire staff at Grace Hospice for their dedicated care and kindness to Karl and his family.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date, to be announced. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to Christmas in May(Chaska Rotary) or Loaves and Fishes MN.