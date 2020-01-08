Obituary for Karl Martin

William ‘Karl’ Martin, devoted father to Chelsea (Chris) Shunk, Connor Martin and loving husband to Sonya (Wiens) passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Karl was born October 10, 1951 in Hardin, MT, to Keith and Jane (Henk) Martin, one of four children. He graduated in 1970 from Hardin High School. During 15 years of flying, Karl worked his way through certifications and ratings to eventually become a commercial/corporate pilot and ATP before deciding to go back to school for Mechanical Engineering at Montana State University, Bozeman, MT. Upon graduating, he went on to combine his flying career with his newly acquired bachelor’s degree at Semitool, Inc. Kalispell, MT for nearly 10 years.
Karl has been a resident of Chaska since 1997. He worked eight years for Empak, Inc. in Chanhassen, which later merged into Entegris, Inc. His roles included product/project management and marketing. Over the last 10 years, he has worked for Emerson/Rosemount, Inc. in Chanhassen as an Inside Sales Rep, Senior Project Manager and for the last five years as the Project Management Leader for the PMO in Lifecycle Services.
On August 20, 1983, Karl married Sonya Wiens at Soldiers Chapel in Big Sky, MT. They were blessed with two children, Chelsea and Connor who he was dedicated to in every way.
Karl loved flying, mountains, the outdoors, cats, and he relished the challenge of mastering any project. For several years, he enjoyed being a Lake Minnetonka District Boy Scout Advancement Chair who helped guide boy scouts in their journey to complete their Eagle Scout Award.
Survivors that loved him include his wife, Sonya of 36 years; children, Chelsea (Chris) Shunk, Bend, OR; Connor Martin, Chaska; sister, Judy Koford (Joe) Willis, Bend, OR; brother, Paul Martin, Maricopa, AZ; brother-in-law, Carl Robertson, Bozeman, MT; parents-in-law, Ted and Stella Wiens, Casa Grande, AZ; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stuart and Susan Wiens, Pine, CO; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chris and Belinda Wiens, Gilbert, AZ; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Keith and Tammy Taylor, Cottage Grove, MN; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mitch and Debbie Wiens, Loveland, CO; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kevin and Shelly Ozuna, Queen Creek, AZ and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Karl will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Jane and sister, Nancy Robertson.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Karl’s kind and genuine spirit will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation by mail to our local Chaska Fire Department, c/o Tim Wiebe, 285 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN 55318.
Arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska. www.bertasfh.com