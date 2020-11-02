Obituary for Karla M. Stenson

Karla Mary Stenson (maiden name Goetz), passed away on October 25, 2020, peacefully at home in Minnetonka.
Karla was born May 7, 1957 in Shakopee, the second of five children to Walter And Mary (Engel) Goetz. She attended Shakopee Senior High School, where she played volleyball and was a hockey cheerleader, graduating in 1975. She attended St. Cloud State, obtaining a bachelors degree in Political Science in 1979. She subsequently worked at Target in downtown Minneapolis in Human Resources until the birth of the first of her three children in 1984.
Karla dedicated her life to her children, Mary, Michael, and Marshall, and her family. She volunteered at her childrens schools and extracurricular activities, the Catholic Church, and many other organizations through the course of her life. She attended countless sporting events and recitals supporting her beloved children, nieces, and nephews. She was an excellent gift giver and enjoyed cultivating a welcoming home environment for her family and friends, hosting many holiday gatherings. She was a devoted correspondent and routinely sent cards for birthdays and anniversaries to her friends and acquaintances. She was very athletic and was an avid swimmer who also enjoyed running, rollerblading, and doing outdoor maintenance at her home. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her extended family, her children, and grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as Grammy as she explained she was far too young to be a grandma.
Karla was a fierce advocate for the causes she supported and a force of nature among her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Mary, Michael, and Marshall, grandchildren Noah, Ben, and Jenna, her father Walter, brothers Clay, Jason, Craig, and Kevin, and their families.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary.
A funeral mass will be held November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Wayzata.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please consider a donation to the American Heart Association, one of her favored charitable causes.