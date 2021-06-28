Obituary for Karlene M. Gade

Karlene Marie (Sauck) Gade, age 71, of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul.
There was a visitation on Friday, June 18, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. A Memorial Service will be held at Redeemer Bible Church in Minnetonka at a later date.
Karlene was born October 21, 1949 in Sioux Falls, SD to Harold and Irene (Hunze) Sauck, one of three children. On August 17, 1969 she married David Gade in Sioux Falls, SD. They had three children. Karlene and David have been residents of Chaska since 1974. She had been employed as secretary for Valley Free Evangelical Church, Chaska, CH Robinson, and for Allina Medical Clinic, Doctors Park in Chaska. She loved singing and bible study.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Irene Sauck.
Survivors include her husband, David; children, Aaron of Chaska, Amanda (Pollock) Pollock of Jordan, Jeremy of Crystal; grandchildren, Jared, Emily, Violet and Alexa; siblings, Mark Sauck of Sioux Falls, SD, Jackie (Jim) Helena of Dalton, MN; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.