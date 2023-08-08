Obituary for Katherine Marie Brewer-Knight

Katherine Marie Brewer-Knight, age 43, of Shakopee, member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Prior Lake, journeyed to the Spirit World on Friday, August 4, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Born December 31, 1979, to Joseph and Angela (Majerus) Brewer; wife of Damon Knight; mother of Chaskae, Keith, Miakoda, Thundercloud, Brielle, Azidya, Enapay, Bellarosa, and Mahpiya; sister to Anthony Brewer, Jennifer Brewer (Hepi), Dominic Brewer (Maria), Ezekiel Brewer (Valene), Peter Brewer, Elizabeth Brewer (Chevy); many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Preceded in death by father, Joseph Brewer; daughter, Miakoda Brewer.
Family meant everything to Katie. Her kids were her reason for everything! She was also business driven, and was always forward thinking. She enjoyed family celebrations, and worked hard and celebrated harder. Katie emulated her father and grandparents and wouldnt take no for an answer. Katie was proud, loyal, resilient, and funny in her tough Katie way. She would say, Im never overdressed for the occasion, everyone is underdressed.
All services will be held at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairiegrass Dr. NW, Prior Lake, MN: Traditional All Night Wake will begin on Tuesday, August 8, with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 9 at 12 p.m. Interment Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cemetery.
