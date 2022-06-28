Obituary for Kathleen A. Fritz

Kathleen "Kathy" Anna (Siegle) Fritz, age 89, of Waconia, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 9 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Kathy was born December 11, 1932 in Dahlgren Township, Carver County, to Simon and Margaret (Michel) Siegle, one of four daughters. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Carver and graduated from Chaska High School, Chaska. On November 27, 1951 she married Urban Spinner Fritz at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Carver. They had eight children. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the Chaska VFW Auxiliary. She worked at District #112 School District for many years. She enjoyed ceramics and was a ceramic teacher for many years. She also loved cards, bingo, dancing and the Minnesota Twins.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Urban Spinner, parents, Simon and Margaret Siegle, son, Michael, daughter, Mary Jo Moore, grandchildren, Mitchell and Katie Fritz, sisters and brothers-in-law, Rita and Gerald Sunder, Bernada and Dan Workman, Raymond Roufs.
Survivors include her children, Allan Fritz of Jordan, Gary (Judy) Fritz of Minnetrista, Karen (Jim) Peterson of Rochester, Cindy Fritz of Van Buren, Arkansas, Paula (Rob) Goltz of Victoria, LuAnn (Bruce) Swenson of Waconia; daughter-in-law, Patti Fritz of Shakopee; son-in-law, Tim Moore of Bryan, TX; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; sister, Marlene Roufs of Eden Prairie; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.