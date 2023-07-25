Obituary for Kathleen A. Knutson

Kathleen Ann Knutson, age 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, July 20, 2023 at her home in Eden Prairie.
Kathy was born to John and Agnes (Budde) Lynch on January 9th, 1948 in Shakopee, Minnesota. She was raised in Shakopee and graduated from Shakopee H.S. in 1966 where shortly after she met the love of her life, Gary Knutson. They married on July 15, 1967 and had one daughter, Jennifer and two sons, Erik and Brian.
Grateful for having shared her life are daughter, Jennifer Knutson (Jill) of Minnetonka; son Erik Knutson and grandchildren Jack and Katie, of Burnsville; son Brian (Mary) Knutson and granddaughters Madilynn and Lauren of Shakopee; brother, Kevin (Rosemary) Lynch of Fall Creek, WI, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, God children and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and husband Gary.
For detailed obituary and service arrangements please see link below:
https://memorials.huberfunerals.com/kathleen-knutson/5238403/index.php