Obituary for Kathleen A. Vogel

Kathleen A. (Jensen) Vogel, died peacefully on January 7, 2021 at Highland Chateau Health and Rehabilitation Center, St. Paul.
Kathy was a kind and gentle soul who deeply loved her family. She had a fierce, unconditional love for her son, Charlie. She cherished her time being a mother and time with him. Their favorite activities enjoyed together were shopping and watching action movies. Her son was the light of her life.
Kathy enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Activities enjoyed as a young adult were dances and concerts with girlfriends. She was an avid Bingo player, who won more often than most people. She loved to smile and was always laughing. Kathy was a great listener and a loyal friend to so many. She will be remembered for her kindness and helpful nature to others.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charles D. Vogel; parents, Thomas and Arlene Jensen; brother, Charles P. Jensen; nephew, Corey M. Jensen; and grandparents, Ole and Ann Jensen and Peter and Lavina Mather.
Survivors include siblings, Nancy (Craig) Hamm, Barbara Jensen, James (Sirkku) Jensen, Kenneth Jensen; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends and loved ones.
A private graveside service was held.
Arrangements by Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chaska.