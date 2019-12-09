Obituary for Kathleen J. Pearson

Kathleen J. Pearson, age 65, of Prior Lake, passed away December 4, 2019.
Kathy was born May 23, 1954 to Donald and Joyce Van Eyll and lived in Augusta and later in Chaska. Kathy graduated from Chaska High School in 1972. Kathy received her nursing degree and was employed at St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee.
Preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Terry Garten.
Survived by her children, Tim (April), Terry (Jessica), Tracey (Kris) Wallace, and Trevor (Enya Hinck); grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Abigail, Elsie, Levi, Caroline, Silas, Caprice, Kaitlyn, Kara, and Kaleb; parents, Donald and Joyce Van Eyll; siblings, Steve VanEyll, Connie (Kris) Krishnan, Shirley (Bernie) Kubiszewski, and Cindy Garten; also by other loving family and friends.
Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12 at Zoe Church (14300 Burnsville Parkway) Burnsville. Memorial Visitation from was 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at White Funeral Home (12804 Nicollet Ave) Burnsville and one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com