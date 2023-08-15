Obituary for Kathleen “Kathy” Nikunen

Kathleen “Kathy” Nikunen, age 79, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at The Circle of Life Hospice, in Shakopee.
Memorial services will be held at the Shakopee Benedictine Living Community Chapel, 1705 Windermere Wy, Shakopee, on Sunday, August 20, at 3 p.m., with visitation one hour before the service.
Kathy is survived by her husband, David Nikunen; three children, sons Tim (Dee) Nikunen and Tom Nikunen, and daughter, Heidi (Justin) Hammerback; five grandchildren, Paige Nielson, Reagan and Henry Hammerback, and Phillip and Jack Nikunen; sister-in-law, Sue Wiles; brothers-in-law, John Feldman, Bruce (Marsha) Nikunen, and Rev. Jerome Nikunen; sister-in-law, Kris (Glen) Kloempken; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. John and Julia Junttila; brother, John Junttila; and sister, Phyllis Nikunen. What a Joyous Junttila family reunion in Heaven.
May God bless her memory.
“Well done, good and faithful servant!” Matthew 25:23
(952) 492-2818