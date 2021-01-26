Obituary for Kathleen Kersting

Kathleen “Kathy” Kersting, age 90, of Jordan, passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 22, 2021, at Oak Terrace Senior Living.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 29, at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Guests can arrive after 10:30 a.m. Guests can also view the service by visiting sjbjordan.org and clicking on the live stream tab. Kathy will be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
In Preston Village in Fillmore County, MN, Kathleen Doris was born on March 23, 1930 to parents Arnold and Maybelle (Ward) Friemann. The oldest of four children, she was raised in St. Paul. Kathy married Cliff Kersting on September 30, 1950, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, in St. Paul. They settled down in Jordan, taking over the Kersting family farm, until moving into town.
In 1962, Kathy and Cliff established Kerstings Bar in Jordan. For the next 27 years, Cliff tended bar, while Kathy maintained the books. After selling the bar in 1989, they enjoyed traveling in the motorhome, within the United States, Alaska, and Canada. Kathy and Cliff also traveled abroad and spent over 20 years, wintering in Texas.
Kathy’s days were filled raising nine children and working side by side with Cliff. She participated in bowling leagues, enjoyed cards, board games, bingo and being the caller at the Schule Haus. The Kersting family would like to thank the staff at Allina Hospice and Oak Terrace for their support, kindness and care Kathy received.
Forever loved, Kathy will be missed by children, Karen (Roy) Williams, Mike (Marleen), Steve (Sue), Linda (Terry) Beuch, Mark, Gary (Marti), Julie (Ron) Nichols, Kevin (Adriana), Kathy (Mark) Ewing; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Sally Nunn, Rita Brezniak, Tom (Betty) Friemann; other relatives and friends.
She is preceded by husband of 69 years, Cliff; grandsons, Ross Williams, and Jason Beuch.
