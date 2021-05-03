Obituary for Kathleen L. Seck

Kathleen "Kitty" L. (Edblom) Seck, age 80, of Carver, died peacefully at her home on April 28, 2021.
A private family graveside memorial service at East Union Lutheran Cemetery, Carver, will be held at a later date. Memorials to be sent to East Union Lutheran Church "Restoration Fund" 15180 County Road 40, Carver, MN 55315
Kitty was born on August 30, 1940, the oldest of three daughters to William and Lillian (Schueble) Edblom. A lifetime resident of Carver, she was baptized and confirmed at East Union Lutheran Church and graduated from Chaska High School in 1958. On April 11, 1959, she married Rollan Seck at East Union Lutheran Church. They had four children. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother and also worked in sales for various printing companies. They included: Roberts Litho, Big Stone Canning, May Printing, North Star Printing and P.G.I. Web. She retired at the age of 70 and then enjoyed working at Fleet Farm in Carver for 8 years. She loved gardening, cooking, baking and was a very active member of East Union Lutheran Church, serving on all committees and was church secretary at one point. She was the founder of the Annual East Union Plant Sale. Kitty knew everyone and everyone who knew Kitty loved and adored her!
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rollan and son, Randall; brother-in-law, Jim Rein; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Wallace and Judith Seck; Harlan and Jean Seck
Survivors include her special friend, Gary Lokken; Kitty's children, Deanna James (special friend Kevin Lebens) of Carver, and her children, Jessie (her son, Brady), Travis, and Dylan; Lisa (Joe) Simon of Shakopee, and their children, Cayla and Jordan; Keric (Catherine) Seck of Waconia, and their children, Noah, Amanda, and Kathryn; sisters Joan Rein of Green Bay, WI, and Peggy Edblom of St. Paul; sister-in-law Judy (Darrel) Werner of Remer, MN; Gary Lokken's children, Jon (Amy) Lokken and Teresa Lokken (Jeremy Jensen); Kevin Lebens children Bridget (Matt) Roy, and Amanda (Nick) Ryskamp (and daughter, Luna); family acquaintances, Zac Tuma, Sarah Laxen and Madi Ocel.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.