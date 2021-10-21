Obituary for Kathleen M. Greden

Kathleen M. “Kate”’Greden, age 71, of Prior Lake, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 23, at 1 p.m. with a visitation two hours prior at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE., Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside and Kate’s grandchildren will act as urnbearers.
On January 14, 1950, in Fountain City, WI, parents John and Mary (Fisher) Steffen celebrated the birth of their daughter, Kathleen Mary Steffen. She was the middle of five children. Growing up in Winona, MN, along the Mississippi River instilled a deep love of the water in Kate. Boating on the Mississippi was a daily excursion for her family in the summers. In later years, Kate would share this same pastime with her own family.
While attending grade school Kate’s path crossed with Bob Greden, a student from the rival school. She was a cheerleader, he was on the basketball team, and they were destined to be high school sweethearts. They were united in marriage on January 18, 1975, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona. Kate and Bob were blessed with 46 years together and a loving family.
Following her graduation from Winona State University, Kate took a job with Dayton’s in Minneapolis. After moving to Bloomington, Kate and Bob eventually made Prior Lake their home where they raised their sons, Mark and Ryan, and their favorite daughter, Amy.
While Kate lamented the long commute, she loved her role as a furniture buyer. Despite the long hours, Kate’s family always came first. She was her children and eventually grandchildren’s biggest supporter by attending every school function and sporting event. Once she retired, Kate dedicated even more of her time to family.
Kate was a loving wife, mother, and beloved “GiGi” to her grandchildren. She had a servant’s heart, often showing her love through acts of kindness—even if it meant constant trips to the grocery store to prepare a special meal! Every Sunday, Kate would cook a lavish Sunday Dinner for her family. Good food, laughter, and smiles were never in short supply.
Along with her family, Kate loved to travel and escape the cold winters. Whether it was on their boat in Florida or on Prior Lake, Kate could be found soaking in the sunshine. In 2004, Kate and Bob began wintering in Cape Coral, Florida. It was truly Kate’s happy place where she could boat and spend time with family & friends. Always active, Kate enjoyed pickleball, aerobics, golfing, and reading.
A dependable and strong-willed woman, Kate is deeply missed by her husband, Bob; children, Amy (Chris) Safe, Mark (Cassie) Greden, and Ryan (Natalie) Greden; grandchildren, Carson, Ava, Addi, Madison, Alexis, Emerson, Henry, and Jack; siblings, Susan (Tom) Williams, Bill (Linda) Steffen, Jim (Denise) Steffen, and Peter (Mary) Steffen; other loving relatives and friends.
Kate is reunited in Heaven with her parents, John and Mary Steffen; her sister-in-law, Mary Steffen; nephew, David Williams.
In lieu of flowers, Kate’s family encourages donating in her memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org).
