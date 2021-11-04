Obituary for Kathleen M. Schindler

Kathleen Marie “Kathy” Schindler, age 72, of Chaska, died peacefully on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Kathleen was born July 1, 1949 in St. Louis Park, the younger of two children to Howard and Hazel (Lundquist) Hartig. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1967. She has been a resident of Chaska for 50 years. On December 14, 1985 she married Tim Schindler at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. She was employed at Cooper’s Foods in Chaska for 34 years in the bakery and as manager of the deli. She loved wildlife, crafting, fishing and especially spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Gloria.
Survivors include her husband, Tim; son, Thomas (Kari) Roepke of Waunakee, WI; grandchildren, Kaleigh, Mackenzie and Carson Roepke; brother, John Hartig of Houston, TX; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.