Obituary for Kathleen Mary Smith

Kathleen Mary Smith, age 72, a longtime resident of Prior Lake, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern hospital in Minneapolis.
A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, October 27 at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10 a.m., all at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside. Kathleen’s two children will act as urn bearers. The mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by going to the St. Michael’s website. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Kathy was born in South Minneapolis on May 4, 1948 to parents Wilfrid and Mary (Brandt) Quinn. As an only child, she and her parents enjoyed their trips up north every summer where they fished and spent a lot of time outdoors. She attended Regina High School, graduating in 1966. Over the years Kathy appreciated running into others who attended the same school and sharing stories about their experiences there, which she truly loved. Tragedy struck at age 19 when her father died, and her life was put on hold as she helped her mother run the household.
At one of her earliest jobs as a secretary at a land surveyor company, Kathy met Lee Smith, a fellow employee who sparked her interest and she pursued. Following a first date and several years of dating, they were married on February 12, 1977.
They were blessed with two children, Kevin and Kari. As a family they traveled across the United States, particularly for their children’s soccer tournaments. They always added extra days onto soccer trips to make it a family adventure with just the four of them. They also enjoyed boating together, especially on Prior Lake and the Mississippi River, where often they camped on Dredge Island.
When the kids started school, Kathy went back to work. She was an office manager and worked in finance. Her longest tenure was working for 17 years at the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. Kathy served on the Prior Lake Parks Advisory Board for nearly 15 years, and built longstanding connections in her neighborhood and community. She enjoyed playing 500 with neighbor and church friend card groups.
She loved being active by playing tennis, doing Zumba, and working out with her Curves group, which became a supportive circle of dear friends. She also reveled in reading and tending to her flower garden, and created thoughtful, delicious meals she shared with family and friends alongside Charles Krug wine or her favorite champagne for the most special moments. The champagne accompanied her every year on a trip she took with girlfriends to a cabin in Wisconsin. She attended every Neil Diamond concert that she could, rooted for the Minnesota Twins each season, and hoped to pass along the delight she felt when watching musicals to her grandkids.
When the grandchildren came, her life was fulfilled. They brought so much joy to her and in return, she brought so much joy to them. She read to them, baked whatever sweets they liked, and covered them in snuggles, hugs, and kisses. Kathy spoiled her grandkids any chance she could with gifts and outings, especially to one of her favorite places on earth – Disneyworld. Most recently, she and Lee traveled by river cruise to experience the tulips of Holland, the architecture of cities like Budapest along the Danube, and the taste of bourbon in the American south.
A tenacious and strong-willed woman, Kathy died peacefully with her husband by her side. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Lee Smith; son, Kevin (Rachel) Smith; daughter, Kari (Adam) Strack; grandchildren, Lena, Logan and Everett and many other loving relatives and friends.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Wilfrid and Mary (Brandt) Quinn; parent in laws, Norman and Lee Smith.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation have been honored to care for Kathy and her family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kathy’s favorite charities, which include Special Olympics Minnesota and the Jeremiah Program.