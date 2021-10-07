Obituary for Kathleen Shankey

Kathleen Shankey, age 85, of Prior Lake, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for her close friends and family.
Dedicated, kind and hard-working; Kathleen will be missed by her son, Bruce (Laurie) Shankey; grandchildren, Garrett, Griffin and Sophie Shankey; and sister, Delores (Clarence) Schesso.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Shankey; parents, James and Marie Madden; son, Michael Shankey; siblings, Hazel Reed, James Madden, Ethel Deusterman, Dorothy Radanke, Norman Madden, Lucille Schommer, Frieda Busch, and Leo Madden.
