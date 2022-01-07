Obituary for Kathryn A. Geis

Kathryn A. Geis, age 83, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Monday, January 3, 2022, at All Saints Senior Living, Shakopee.
Kathy was born in Minneapolis, on January 7, 1938, the daughter of Reinhardt and Eunice (Brown) Hoffman. She married Lawrence "Larry" Geis on September 10, 1960, in Watertown, MN.
Kathy worked at IDS, and then 22 years at Scott County in court administration. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, gardening with Larry and traveling together in their motor-home.
Kathy's family would like to thank All Saint's Senior Living and Hospice for their wonderful care.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry; children, Gerard, and Michelle (Darrin) Keiper; grandchildren, Angela, Melissa, Samuel, Hallie, Cole, Jaycee, Jade, and William; great-granddaughter, Evelyn. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Verdon; sister, Constance Hertzog.
Visitation Monday, January 10, from 3 to 6 p.m., concluding with Rosary Service at 6 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee. Visitation also Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., both at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Road, Shakopee. *Masks are recommended* Livestreaming of the Mass can be viewed on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Interment St. Mary's of Marystown Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred and will be donated to Kathy's favorite charities.
