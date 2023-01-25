Obituary for Kathryn D. Morgan

Kathryn Dale (Schimelpfenig) Morgan, age 91, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her residence.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the Spring.
Kathryn was born July 30, 1931 in Shakopee to Dr. George and Edith (Johnson) Schimelpfenig, the oldest of two daughters. She was baptized and confirmed at the Chaska Moravian Church and graduated from Chaska High School, Chaska. She received a bachelors’ degree in Spanish-Language at Macalester College, St. Paul and later in life received her Master’s Degree in family counseling in Palo Alto, CA.
In 1954 she married Eugene Glasser, the father of her children, and then in 1991 married Les Morgan. She was employed as family counselor in California, Madison, WI, Florida and also provided hospice care. She loved American Indian culture, reading, scrabble, horses and was a wonderful artist. She was a people person, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was a member of the League of Women Voters. She has been resident of Chaska since moving back here in 1989 and also spent time in Key Largo, FL with her husband, Les.
She was preceded In death by her parents and husbands, Eugene and Les.
Survivors include her children, Candace (Steve) Gouze of Stillwater, David (Beth) Glasser of St. Michael, Tom Glasser of Madison, WI, Paul (Karen) Glasser of Jefferson, WI; five grandchildren, Katie, Mike, Ben, Jon and Becca; four great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Moore of Philadelphia, PA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.