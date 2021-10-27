Obituary for Kathryn J. Grassmann

Kathryn J. Grassmann, age 74, entered eternal life on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at her home peacefully surrounded by her family after a 20 year battle with cancer.
A Time of Gathering with closing words in honor of Kathy will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 First St W, Jordan.
Kathryn was born to James and Marion Kaspar in McGregor, MN. They moved to Deephaven, MN where she grew up with a love of the outdoors, dogs, horses, and watching wildlife. She moved to Jordan after getting married to her first husband (Doug Smith), who gifted her two wonderful children (Douglas and Dionne). During these years she spent time painting her dads hand carved loons and ducks along with managing D & K trucking and selling Avon.
Later in 1987, she met the love of her life (James Grassmann) and remarried, they continued to live their lives in Jordan and were gifted a third child (Michael). They spent the next 34 years together laughing and loving each other.
She enjoyed music, dancing, and also Karaoke where Jim would sing for her. She continued selling Avon and added bartending to things she enjoyed, where she could socialize and meet many friends. She always kept a love of animals and spoiling her children along with spending time with her family.
She loved being at the cabin every other weekend during the summer months in Osakis.
Kathy will join her parents; father and mother-in-law; and brother, Jim Kaspar in Heaven.
Survived by her husband, James H. Grassmann; children, Douglas (Shannan) Smith, Dionne (Dana Schroeder) Smith, Michael (Areli) Grassmann; grandchildren, Daniel, Glenn, Mellissa, McKenzie and Adriel; and sister, Linda (Kim) Hanner and brother, John Kaspar.
We will always remember her as the strong, fun, loving, outgoing, hardworking woman that she was.
