Obituary for Kathryn J. Oldfather

Kathryn Jean Oldfather, age 76, of Shakopee, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.
Kathy was born on April 19, 1944, in Albert Lea, MN, the daughter of Ken and Jean (Penny) Ness. She married Morrie Oldfather on September 1, 1963, in Wells, MN.
Kathy cared for 100’s of children at her daycare in her home. She was a very giving person, who always took food to those in need. Her cats and dogs were important to her, and she liked having an occasional Cherry Coke. Kathy collected Precious Moment figurines, and Nativity Scenes. She had a strong Faith, and enjoyed her time with family playing games and just being together. She absolutely loved her children and grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Morrie; son, Jason (Connie); grandchildren, Jessica and Curtis; daughter-in-law, Vicki; siblings, Tom, Chuck (Laurie), Bill (Tricia), and Jim (Judy) Ness; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Derek; parents; brother, David; sister-in-law, Yvonne.
Visitation Saturday, August 8, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 AM, all held at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 2488 Vierling Dr. E., Shakopee. *Face masks will be required* Livestreaming of the service can be found Saturday at 11 a.m. at https://youtu.be/LTRSIuX7axU