Obituary for Kathryn Theis

Kathryn "Kathy" Theis, age 84, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Kathy was born on October 17, 1936 in Scott County to Francis and Barbara (Pieper) Wacker. Kathy had ten siblings and she was the middle child out of the eleven children.
Kathy met the love of her life, Valentine Val at the Chaska Ballroom. They were joined in marriage on June 9, 1956 at St. Marks Catholic Church in Shakopee. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year. Their marriage was blessed with eleven children.
Kathy was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking, puzzles, crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with her family, as well as watching The Price is Right! Kathy worked as an insurance accountant for many years before becoming a homemaker for her family.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Val; children, Mary (Mike) Theisen, Monica (Tom) Fredrickson, Val (Julie), Steve, Sue (Mark Halbkat) Robertson, Greg, Eugene (Chrissy), Debbie (Gene) Weber, Liz (Pat) Sullivan; 24 grandchildren, as well as nine great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Lenzmeier, Delores (Dick) McKenna, Mary Ann Weber, Don (Rosie) Wacker, Jim (Debbie) Wacker.
She is joining in Heaven her infant children, Mary and Joseph; siblings, Francis, Lorene Seurer, Leroy, Sylvester; infant brother, Leon.
A private family service will be held. A recording of the service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt website. Presiding is Reverend Matthew Quail. Interment St. Marys of Marystown Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
