Obituary for Kathy A. Goldsmith

Kathy Ann Goldsmith, age 72, of Shorewood, born April 7, 1950 in Davenport, IA to Robert and Ruth (Hennings) Rensberger.
Memorial service is Thursday, September 29, 11 a.m., visitation starting at 10 a.m., all at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie.
Preceded in death by her father, Robert Rensberger. Survived by husband Steve of 50 years; children, Scott, Megan (Dafyd) Mornard, Christopher (Jing); mother, Ruth; grandchildren, Jasmine, Emma, Asher and Rylee; brother, James (Nancy), nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Adult Training and Habilitation Center in Winsted, MN.
