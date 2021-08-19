Obituary for Kathy Ginkel

Kathy Ginkel, age 78, passed away peacefully in Shakopee on August 13, 2021.
She left behind a lifetime of memories of time spent with her Husband of nearly 61 years, Ron Ginkel; her two children, Rick (Kathy) Ginkel, and Kelly (Steve) Robbins; five grandchildren, Kayla, Derrick, Angie (Coty Tutsch), Drew and Alisa; two great grandchildren, Kaiden and Hadlee; and of course her and Ronnie’s beloved chug, Daisy.
Kathy was born in Olivia, MN on June 15, 1943. She was the fourth of five children and was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Mary (Weise) Buchtel; brother, Clarence; and sister, Rosie Engler. Kathy is also survived by brother, Art (Helen) Buchtel; and sister, Helen Vierling.
Kathy loved everyone and took great joy in her job at Cub Foods in Shakopee, as it provided the constant opportunity to say hello and enjoy interaction with the 100’s of people who called Kathy their friend. She also enjoyed camping with her family in their RV, traveling and most of all time spent with family.
We invite all who knew Kathy, friends, family and co-workers to join us to celebrate her life, share stories and fellowship around her memories. Visitation is Friday August 20, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 535 Lewis St. S., in Shakopee. Luncheon immediately following.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
