Obituary for Kathy K. D'Avia

Kathy K. D'Avia, age 77, of Shakopee, died from pneumonia on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, in Shakopee, with her family at her side.
Kathy was born in Worthington, MN, on October 18, 1943, the daughter of Martin and Rose (Kelly) Wendland. She was married to Patzy D'Avia, and together had two children, David and Debbie. The kids were raised in Mound, MN, where she volunteered at the elementary schools. She was an active member at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Kathy worked for over 20 years at General Mills as a SAP Specialist.
Kathy was an active member of LPA, holding several various board positions. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, crafts and sewing, her two granddaughters, hugs, cooking, books and books on tape. After her loss of eyesight, she volunteered as a Peer Counselor and taught computer classes at Vision Loss Resources. Kathy was also a breast cancer survivor. She never let obstacles stand in her way, she was strong, independent and driven.
The family would like to thank the great caregivers at St. Gertrude’s where she lived in both Assisted Living and Long-Term Care, and the doctors and nurses at the St. Francis Cancer Center and St. Francis Special Care Unit.
Survivors include her son, David (Amy) D'Avia of Southbridge, MA; daughter, Debbie (Kent) Hemann of Shakopee; granddaughters, Kelsie and Mackenzie Hemann; brother, Gene (Virgie) Wendland; sister-in-law, Kathy Wendland; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Patzy; parents, Martin and Rose; sister, Janice (Bob) McKenzie; brother, Brian "Butch" Wendland.
Visitation is Monday, February 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. *Livestreaming of the service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment will be held later at Fairview Cemetery in Minnetrista, MN. Family prefers memorials to Little People of America (Twin Cities Chapter) or St. Gertrude's Foundation.
