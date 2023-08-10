Obituary for Kathy M. Fisher

Kathy Mae Fisher, age 73, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday July 25, 2023.
She is survived by her loving partner of 26 years Monte Sterbuck; daughter, Nicole (Bruce) Matejka; grandchildren Nathan Kovalchuk and Summer Johnson; siblings, Sharon (Paul) Johnson, Sandra (Kurt) Lynn, Richard Conrad, David (Doreen) Conrad, and many other family members and close friends.
Kathy enjoyed life, loved music, dancing and traveled the world. She was very much loved and will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mystic Lake Center - Winona Room 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd Prior Lake. Please join us as we celebrate the things Kathy loved most about life. Music, family and friends.