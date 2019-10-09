Obituary for Keith C. Engen

Keith Carl Engen, age 85, of Chaska, formerly of Deephaven, MN, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 17, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. There will be a private family inurnment at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Keith was born December 4, 1933 in Revere, MN, to Curtiss and Dorothy (Danielowski) Engen, one of five children. Keith graduated from Minneapolis Roosevelt High School in 1951 and then attended the University of Minnesota. He faithfully served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Keith established the Sailor Newspapers in 1978 and also was President of the Sun Newspapers. He was an avid model railroader and was a member of the Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul. He also loved to golf, fish and had his private pilot’s license. On September 13, 1985 he married Diane Shaw at St. Therese Catholic Church, Deephaven. He and Diane have been residents of Chaska for the past 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Erla; grandson, Kent; parents; brother, Curtis Engen; and sister, Janyce Jorgenson.
Survivors include his wife, Diane; daughters, Cheryl (Lyle) O’Bannon of Shorewood, Lori (Gary) Berg of Elk River, Darcey (LuVerne) Seifert of St. Anthony; stepchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Evjen of Edina, William Shaw of Florida; seven grandchildren, Dain (Niki), Christopher, Stephanie, Corey, Brady, Severin and Simon; two great grandchildren, Henry and Leo; brother, Larry (Patti) Engen of Lakeville; sister, Connie (Andy) Elasky of Apple Valley; other relatives and many friends.
