Obituary for Keith D. Anderson

Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on December 5, 2022.
A Funeral service will be held at Saint John's Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th Street in Chaska on December 28. Service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour before. A reception will be held after. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Keith was born on December 16, 1956 in St. Paul. He was the youngest son of Donald and Kathryn Anderson and the brother of Byran, Karen, and Bruce. Keith married Luanne (Kloos) and had three daughters: Miranda, Krista, and Laura.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Kathryn Anderson; in-laws Donald and Ruth Kloos; brothers-in law, Greg Sycks and Douglas Kloos; and great-nephew, William Luecke
Keith is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Luanne; daughters Miranda (Bryce) Hansen of Hermantown, MN, Krista (Matt) Overby of Minneapolis, MN and Laura (Ross) Schminski of Cromwell, MN; grandson Henry Hansen; siblings Karen (Greg) Walters of Mound, MN, Bryan (Nancy) Anderson of Frederic, WI, and Bruce (Jenny) Anderson of Shoreview, MN; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.