Obituary for Keith H. Pomeroy

Keith Harvey Pomeroy of Chaska, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was 95.
Keith was born to Robert and Olive (Kershaw) Pomeroy in Oldham, England on November 30, 1925.
Keith served in the Royal Navy Air Wing reserves during WWII. In December 1947 he married Nora Lees who had also served in the Royal Navy. Keith and his family immigrated to Canada in 1957 and then the US in 1960. Keith worked in various positions in electronics and optics engineering in Rochester, NY, Boston, MA, and the Los Angeles, CA area, eventually retiring to Lompoc, CA, and then Oroville, CA. Seven years ago he and Nora moved to Chaska, MN to be near family.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Nora; his parents, and his brother, Donald.
He is survived by his sons, Neil (Lou) of Chaska, and Marty (Mary) of Boynton Beach, FL; grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) of Chaska, Stephen (Alysia) of Coconut Creek, FL, Elizabeth of Eden Prairie, David of Chaska, and Nathaniel of Chicago, IL ; and five great grandchildren.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be a small family service as a remembrance.