Obituary for Kellene L. Schoenherr

Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Kellene L. “Kelly” Schoenherr, age 58, of Richmond, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital, after a short illness.
Kelly was born on February 17, 1964 to Bill Bigwood and Jean Fulton in Athol, Massachusetts. Her mother remarried and the family moved to Minnesota in 1973. She lived in Cold Spring until 9th Grade, when she moved to St. Cloud with her mother, two sisters, and brother. She graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in 1982. Kelly was united in marriage to Raymond Schoenherr on October 15, 1983 in St. Cloud. Together they raised their daughter and son in Chaska, where Kelly worked at the Carver County Jail as the Head Cook. After their children graduated from high school, Kelly and Ray moved to their lake home in Richmond. Here, Kelly worked for the Stearns County Jail as the Food Service Director until her sudden passing from non-alcoholic liver failure.
Kelly was an extremely hard worker, great cook, caring boss, honest and generous friend, loving loyal wife and devoted mother and grandmother. She always had a story to share and was quick to laugh and forgive. She had a remarkable common sense and cared deeply for her friends, family and co-workers. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 38 years, Ray of Richmond; children, Lynnette (John) Zerwas of Fridley and Bradley of Minneapolis; grandsons, Mason and Parker; half siblings, Diana Kostreba and Doug Dodge; best friend, Toni Scheper; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Kelly is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Darlene Dee-Dee.
A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Kelly.