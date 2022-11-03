Obituary for Ken Guttsen

Ken Guttsen, age 61 of Chaska, passed away on October 26, 2022. A celebration of Kens life will be held in the springtime.
On October 10, 1961 Ken was born in Chisago City, MN to parents Gene and Joyce (Solen) Guttsen. Along with his older sister, Ken was raised in Forest Lake where he attended school. Eventually Ken settled down in Chaska where he raised his family.
A hardworking man, Ken was a machinist for over 40 years. He was helpful, caring, and dedicated. In his free time, Ken enjoyed visiting his cabin in Wisconsin, snowmobiling, and being outdoors. He cherished his time with family, especially his grandson.
Ken is survived by his children, Brad (Emmy) Guttsen and Mikayla (Justin) Guttsen and their mother, Sue Guttsen; grandson, Camden; mother, Joyce Guttsen; sister, Kerri (Dean) Rude; other loving relatives and friends. Ken is preceded in death by his father, Gene Guttsen.
