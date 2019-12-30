Obituary for Ken Leander

Ken Leander, age 72, of Sac City, IA, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.
Kenneth Michael Leander was born on April 9, 1947, to parents Kenneth and Phyllis (Nelson) Leander in Chaska.
Ken grew up in Chaska, where he attended school. He graduated from Chaska High School with the Class of 1965. After graduation, he attended Mankato State University where he graduated with his bachelors degree in music. After graduating, Ken taught music in Illinois and then Buffalo Lake, MN, Iowa Falls, IA, Osage, IA, and finally at Schaller-Crestland School District. Before retiring, Kenneth also worked in maintenance at Loring Hospital in Sac City. Kens father was the band director at Kens school where Ken and his younger siblings played in the band.
On August 1, 1993, Ken married the love of his life, Elina Ozolins, in Ventura, IA. Together, the two of them not only enjoyed each others company, but also shared a love for music. Ken and Elina often played together at events. He would play his trumpet as she accompanied him on the piano. Together, they lived in Minneapolis, Northwood, IA, and finally in Sac City.
Ken genuinely loved his dogs and cats. He was a wonderful pet owner. He also enjoyed his cars and boats over the years. In his free time, he was always up to trips to the casino. He had a love for life and everything in it. Ken will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elina Leander-Ozolins of Sac City, IA; brothers, Tom (Caryl) Leander of AZ, and Michael (Candy) Leander of Minneapolis, MN; sister, Martha Leander (Lenny) of FL; many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Phyllis Leander.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.