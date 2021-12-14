Obituary for Kenneth C. Schmitz

Kenneth Charles Schmitz, age 79, of Carver, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his home.
Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, December 15, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, Pastor Greg Snow officiated. The family received friends 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The inurnment was at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver.
Ken was born August 12, 1942 in Shakopee to Jacob and Leora (Stemmer) Schmitz, one of 12 children. He grew up on the family farm in Eagle Creek Townships, Scott County and attended Shakopee School. He was a bricklayer for many years and most recent worked in the janitorial services at Mystic Lake Casino for 10 years. On November 1, 2021 he married Peggy Bakken at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Chaska. He enjoyed spending time at The Lodge in Chaska and also, wildlife, gardening and bird watching.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; siblings, Bobby Schmitz, Paul Schmitz, Betty Farrell and Marjorie Corwin. Survivors include his loving wife and faithful companion, Peggy; children, LuAnn (Robert) Caskey, and Roxanne Rocky (Jeff) White, Charles (Rachel) Schmitz; ten grandchildren, Vicki (John) Zbikowski, Adam (Robyn) Caskey, Kyle (Carolyn) Caskey, Nicole (Denny Staton) Jarve, Crystal (Travis) Loree, Travis Jarve, Dylan, Jaycob, Cody and Caitlin; four great grandchildren, Stella and Evan Zbikowski, Ingrid Loree, Henry; siblings, Barbara (Roman) Kohout, Bernadine Johnson, Bill Schmitz, Mary (John) Scanlon, Cathy Klehr, Rose (Gene) Acklie, Arlene (Jim) Rosckes; sister-in-law, Gerry Schmitz.
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.