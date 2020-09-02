Obituary for Kenneth F. Barlage

Kenneth “Kenny” Fred Barlage, passed away in the home he shared with his wife, Robyn in Fort Mohave, AZ on Sunday July 26, 2020.
Ken was born on October 6, 1951 to Mike and Frieda (Jabs) Barlage. He was a 68 year resident of Scott County and a graduate of Prior Lake High School. Until he and Robyn moved to Fort Mohave in January 2020, he and Robyn enjoyed many years in Prior Lake residing in the corner house on Pleasant and West.
Kenny worked in and around Prior Lake all his life; the Mobile Gas Station the B&D Bar and most recently until his retirement at Mystic Lake Casino. He was also a co-owner/operator with Brothers Custom Trucking.
He never let a good joke go to waste, initiating many new friends with the dog-jaw gag. For family members it was a rite of passage to have that one pulled on them and there will be no one that can replace his antics at
get-togethers. Ken had the personality to make friends no matter the situation. His quick wit, (sh*t eating) sly smile and the twinkle in his eye will be fondly remembered by family, too many friends to name and in numerous establishments in both Prior Lake and the Fort Mohave area. His signature non-work wear was the ever present Harley Davidson logo’d shirts. Through his travels and gifts Kenny amassed an impressive collection of HD shirts from all over the world. Ken never met a spicy hot food he didn’t like, seizing on any challenger that thought they could take the heat better than him. If there was an empty space to write on – whether it was his or not – he blessed it with his Sharpie signature; be it a cake pan, furniture he helped move, something he helped you fix (with duct tape of course) or your shoes if you weren’t watching. He was a stickler on making sure “you read the manual and follow the instructions,” and if it was broke – get it fixed!
His passing has left a hole that only he could fill. Those that continue to live on in this void are his wife, Robyn (ne’ Nemitz) Barlage; fur baby, Karma; mother, Frieda (Jabs) Barlage; brother, Don (Sue) Barlage; sisters, Nancy Barlage and Bonnie Barlage; nephew, Fritz (Kelly) Barlage; nieces, Kate Graves, Mya Lillemon, Lindiwe Xaba; brother and sister-in-law’s.
Preceded in death by father, Mike; brother, Ron, infant sister and grandparents.
Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Kenny in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink would be quite appropriate. As per his wishes a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The Eagle’s nest stands silent.
Yet has so much to say if we just pause to listen as we hasten by today.
With courage yet unquestioned, I’ve lifted to heights unhindered.
An Eagle flying high.