Obituary for Kenneth F. Illikainen

Kenneth F. Illikainen, age 33, of Jordan, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his residence in Jordan.
Kenny was born on February 9, 1986, in Long Beach, CA, the son of Warren and Patricia (Reynolds) Illikainen.
Kenny loved being around water, especially the beach and ocean with his California brothers and sisters. He liked summer camps with kids, playing basketball, and hard labor jobs. His time up north at Grandma Reynolds farm was special to him. Kenny enjoyed his friends, and had an infectious smile. He loved his wife, Catherine and daughter, Aaliyah very much.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Catherine Trevino; daughter, Aaliyah Illikainen; parents, Pat and Warren Illikainen; brother, Michael Illikainen (Susan Calhoun and her children, Mason and Lindsey); sister, Sedaya Illikainen; grandmothers, Sandy Reynolds and Nettie Illikainen; in-laws, Carlos and Rose Trevino; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, TJ Illikainen; grandfathers, Floyd Illikainen and Ken Reynolds; cousin, Jordan Reynolds; great-uncle, Brian Reynolds; aunts, Mandy Illikainen and Susan Illikainen.
Visitation Friday, November 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Memorial Services at 1 p.m., all held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13901 Fairview Drive, Burnsville. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials.
