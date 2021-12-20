Obituary for Kenneth G. Hennen

Kenneth G. Hennen, age 89, of Shakopee passed away peacefully at All Saints Senior Living on Friday, December 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Ken (Kenny) was born in Shakopee, MN, on November 17, 1932, the son of Alois and Ottilia (Deutsch) Hennen. He attended St. Mark’s Catholic School for 8 years. After graduating from Shakopee High School in 1952, Ken served in the U.S. Army for 2 years in Colorado. Upon discharge, he then returned to Shakopee, married Luella Egan and together they raised their 5 children. Ken worked for Rahr Malting for 39 years and retired from Rahr Malting in 1994.
Ken cherished time spent with his family and especially loved to tease his grandkids. Many hours were spent at the kitchen table playing card games, and he always played to win no matter the age of the opponent. Many fond memories were formed from days spent with family and friends at the cabin in Richmond, MN. He loved boating, fishing and maintaining his immaculate yard.
Ken is survived by Luella D. (Egan) Hennen and their five children: Bonnie (Steve) Curren, Pam (Bill) Hennen, Renae (John) Larson, Randy (Cathy) Hennen, and Therese (Jim) Palmer; grandchildren, Molly (Ryan) Lueck, Tony (Megan Wiens) Curren, Sarah Curren, Kelly (Mike) Poolman, Joe Hennen, Kim (Justin) Peabody, Jonna Larson, Nate Larson, Kelsey (Tony) Suardini, Jesse (Maria) Hennen, Jake (Beth Pearson) Hennen, Jaime Palmer and Erin Palmer; 12 great-grandchildren (and one precious little one on the way); and siblings, Shirley (Bill) Riegert, Marlin (Phyllis) Hennen, and Judy (Bill) Turek.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
On Wednesday, December 22nd a private family prayer service will be held at the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home in Shakopee. A spring internment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
Ken's family would like to thank All Saints Senior Living and Grace Hospice for their care and compassion.