Obituary for Kenneth G. Poppitz

Kenneth George Poppitz, age 87, of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 5, 11:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. Family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Ken was born August 1, 1934 in Augusta, MN, to Edna (Ohnsorg) Poppitz. Ken graduated from Chaska High School and then faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1963. On October 4, 1958 he married Dorothy Schuring at St. Marks Catholic Church, Shakopee. They had three sons. Ken had been employed as a semi-driver for various companies but retired from Kusske Construction in 1996 after many years of employment. He was a member of the Chaska American Legion and also the Scott-Carver Threshers Association. He was very knowledgeable with mechanics and engines and especially loved being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy and mother, Edna.
Survivors include his sons, Thomas (Julie) Poppitz of Apple Valley, Ted (Vickie) Poppitz of Boston, MA, Russell Poppitz of Shakopee; two grandsons, Jack and Matt Poppitz; step-brother, Clarence Ohnsorg Jr. of AZ; step-sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ohnsorg of Chaska; other relatives and friends.
