Obituary for Kenneth Hentges

Kenneth Hentges, age 66, passed away peacefully due to cancer on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home in Jordan.
A Mass of Christian Burial wil be live streamed on Wednesday, April 8, at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, by visiting sjbjordan.org and click on the live streaming tab. Condolences can be left at
www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352. Full obituary will follow.
Kenneth Florian was born on November 1, 1953, to Wilfred and Esther (Hennen) Hentges. He was a brother to Bob, Bill, Paul, Mary and Mark. Ken married Lyda Seurer on May 25, 1974 and they were blessed with four children. He spent his career doing what he loved the most…farming!!! In 2012, Ken started working for My Pillow, up until recently.
Forever loved by wife, Lyda; children, Jeff (Jennifer), Julene (Jason) Davenport, Jacob (Katie), Jesse (Kristi); eight grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Gloria), Paul (Marilyn), Mary (Mike) Simon; sister-in-law, Renee; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Robert, Mark; niece, Rachel Simon and nephew, Travis.
