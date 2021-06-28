Obituary for Kenneth J. Blissenbach

Kenneth James Blissenbach, of St. Cloud and Prior Lake, passed away peacefully, holding his partner, Mary’s hand on May 24, 2021, at the age of 76.
Ken was a lifelong Vikings fan who passionately supported the team his whole life. Ken was a self-employed printer and enjoyed spending quality time with Mary. He also loved to read and discuss interesting books, history.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Lorraine Blissenbach. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Mary Yeager; daughters, Jennifer Williams and Laura (Lee) Ashmore; grandchildren, Jamison and Ace; his siblings, Sharon (George) Hadrich, Linda (Richard) Arnold and Robert (Karen) Blissenbach, and nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of his life at Grainwood Apartments, 5119 Gateway Street SE, Prior Lake, on July 24 from 2 to 5 p.m.