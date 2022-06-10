Obituary for Kenneth J. Ess

Kenneth Joseph Ess, age 83 passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Des Moines, IA.
Ken was born September 3, 1938 in Chaska, the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Bueche) Ess.
He was married September 12, 1959 in Shakopee to Barbara Marchand.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; five children, Charles (Jennifer) Ess, Daniel Ess, Donald Ess, Jody (Randy) Puschinsky, Steven (Jeanice) Ess; sister, RoseAnn (Joseph) Mahowald; brother, William Bill Ess; sister-in-law, Dorothy Tuddy Ess; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church-by-the River in Carver, Friday, June 17, 1 to 3 p.m.