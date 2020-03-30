Obituary for Kenneth J. Schmieg

Kenneth J. “Bud” Schmieg, age 79, of Victoria, died peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.
Private family services will be held with a private family graveside at
St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery, Victoria.
Bud was born September 23, 1940 in Victoria, to Benedict and Margaret (Schutrop) Schmieg, one of 12 children. He was baptized and confirmed at
St. Victoria Catholic Church and graduated from Chaska High School in Chaska. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On June 22, 1968 he married Donna Duvall at St. Victoria Catholic Church. They had four children. Bud was employed at Leuthner Well Service in Victoria for 40 years. He was a member of the Victoria Fire Department and retired after 25 years. He loved horseshoes, gardening, bowling and playing cards.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Survivors include his children, Sandy Schmieg of Victoria, Bruce Schmieg of Carver, Karen (Dean) Larson of Victoria, Jason Schmieg of Lester Prairie; five grandchildren, Timothy, Danielle, Benedict, Andrew and Victoria; great grandchild, Gaius; brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.