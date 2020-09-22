Obituary for Kenneth J. Wolf

Kenneth J. Wolf, age 88, entered eternal life on September 18, 2020, at his home in Shakopee.
Ken was born in rural Jordan on September 24, 1931, the son of Bernard and Clara (Hennes) Wolf. Kens early years were spent on a dairy farm with his parents and his seven siblings. He was born during the depression and this experience laid the groundwork for the man that he came to be. Hard work and simple entertainment were the norm for Ken, his family and friends. Kens formal education ended after 8th grade so that he could help his Dad on the farm. Though his formal education ended, he was one of the smartest men his family knew . Throughout his teen and young adult years, there were many close encounters with death, including shenanigans with his buddies, lightning strikes, tractor, car, and farming accidents. In 1952, he found his purpose and soulmate Loretta M. Ince. They were married on October 26, 1954, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake and as evidenced by the sign on the back of his car, Ken was through Wolfing around, thus the shenanigans were safely a thing of the past. Their amazing love story spanned over 65 years. Ken was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Ken and Loretta raised 14 children; Faith, family and farming were the pillars of Kens life. In the little free time he had, he enjoyed pick up softball games with the kids and card games with friends and family. In his later years, he enjoyed playing countless games of Euchre, 500 and Scratch with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to spend time with his children and grandchildren or just driving around to look at the crops.
Ken and Loretta operated the family dairy farm in rural Scott County. Farming remained a love for Ken until the end. Kens son Mike took over the farm and Ken continued to work on the farm for as many years as his body would allow. He was able to stay involved through Mike, and then through his grandson, Daniel. In Kens final years, he enjoyed travelling with Mike or Daniel to look at new machinery always offering his advice.
God was always the center of Kens life and was represented in his marriage, in his children, and in his dedication to his beloved parish, St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church in Marystown.
His faith in God was not only evidenced by his words, but in his actions. Ken had a capacity to love like no other and was a father figure to many, always having an open door and an open heart to any who asked.
Ken was a gifted fixer, always finding a way to fix something that others might discard; or finding ways to repurpose a piece of equipment. There was rarely a time where he could not repair whatever he was presented with. Ken was always the voice of reason, providing sound advice with a measured approach. His children sought his counsel and advice until the end.
Ken had a love for reading and knowledge, he could recall historical events with ease and with a unique perspective, having lived through many significant world events. His ability to recall even the smallest of details was admirable.
Kens legacy was his unwavering devotion to his wife, Loretta, to his children, to his church, and to Jesus Christ. Kens approach to faith, family and life will forever remain a guiding force for his family.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Loretta (Ince) Wolf ; parents, Bernard and Clara (Hennes) Wolf; siblings, Werner Wolf, Ethel Bloomberg, Lenny Wolf, Cyril Wolf, Mary Fischer, and Denny Wolf.
Ken is survived by his children, Kathy (Brice) Beckman, Karen Hennen, Steve (Jodi) Wolf, Diane (Larry) Weckman, Mike (Jill) Wolf, Cindy (Ken) Geis, Larry Wolf, Mary Wolf, Suzanne (Jeff) Meadows, Tom (Joan Augustin) Wolf, John (Tammy) Wolf, Peg (Hans) Case, Beth (Jay) Styba and Jennifer Wolf as well as 35 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren; and sibling, Helen (Art) Buchtel, brothers-in-law Ray Ince, Kenny Fischer and John Keefer; sisters-in-law Myrtie Wolf; Beverly Ince and Hazel Shima. In addition, many members of our extended family in Denmark, the Andersons.
The family would like to thank Grace Hospice for their wonderful and caring support of Dad through his final earthly journey.
The family is appreciative of all the support that we have received since the announcement of our Dads passing. While flowers and plants are beautiful, the family requests that no flowers or plants are sent to the service or to the family. Instead please give flowers to the loved ones in your life. In lieu of donations in Kens name, Ken would prefer that you donate to the charity of your choice.
There will be a private visitation and funeral at St. Mary of Purification Catholic Church in Marystown on Thursday, September 24. Due to Covid restrictions, the visitation and funeral will be for immediate family only. The family invites you to join and celebrate with us virtually at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24 on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page.
