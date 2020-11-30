Obituary for Kenneth L. Doble

Kenneth L. Doble, age 76, of Detroit Lakes, MN. He is survived by son, Patrick (Amy); brothers, Tom and Don, sister, Mary (Bouley) as well as many friends in the Lakeville and Detroit Lakes areas.
Ken grew up in Prior Lake and served his country in Vietnam as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was a proud member of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame and Maplewood Bass Club. He was passionate in his beliefs and about the two main pastimes in his life, softball and fishing.
There is no service scheduled at this time. In lieu of memorials, please consider a donation to the charity or service organization of your choice.
